China Tourism and Culture Week kicks off in Toronto

A visitor (C) poses for photos with costumed giant pandas during China Tourism and Culture Week in Toronto, Canada, on June 15, 2019. The China Tourism and Culture Week kicked off in Toronto Saturday to showcase China's landscapes, culture and food, attracting hundreds of visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy poses for photos with a sugar-figure blown by himself during China Tourism and Culture Week in Toronto, Canada, on June 15, 2019. The China Tourism and Culture Week kicked off in Toronto Saturday to showcase China's landscapes, culture and food, attracting hundreds of visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during China Tourism and Culture Week in Toronto, Canada, on June 15, 2019. The China Tourism and Culture Week kicked off in Toronto Saturday to showcase China's landscapes, culture and food, attracting hundreds of visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A girl learns sugar-figure blowing during China Tourism and Culture Week in Toronto, Canada, on June 15, 2019. The China Tourism and Culture Week kicked off in Toronto Saturday to showcase China's landscapes, culture and food, attracting hundreds of visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

The China Tourism and Culture Week kicked off in Toronto Saturday to showcase China's landscapes, culture and food, attracting hundreds of visitors.A series of activities, including a photo show, a dragon boat festival, a Chinese tourism product display and Chinese theatrical performances, will be held over the week.In addition, meetings and symposiums will be held to compare notes on tourism data trends and tourism experiences, present Chinese tourism and cultural products to Canadian people, and strengthen cooperation between tourism industries, among others.The event is jointly organized by the China National Tourist Office in Toronto and Chinese Consulate-General in Toronto.