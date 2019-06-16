People participate in color run event in Chicago, US

People participate in a color run event in Chicago, the United States, on June 15, 2019. The color run is a five-kilometer event with over one thousand participants this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

People participate in a color run event in Chicago, the United States, on June 15, 2019. The color run is a five-kilometer event with over one thousand participants this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

People participate in a color run event in Chicago, the United States, on June 15, 2019. The color run is a five-kilometer event with over one thousand participants this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

People participate in a color run event in Chicago, the United States, on June 15, 2019. The color run is a five-kilometer event with over one thousand participants this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

People participate in a color run event in Chicago, the United States, on June 15, 2019. The color run is a five-kilometer event with over one thousand participants this year. (Photo: Xinhua)