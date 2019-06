Yemeni students take their final term exam at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student takes his final term exam at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student takes his final term exam at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)