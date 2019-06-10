People enjoy holiday of Eid al-Fitr in NW Sanaa, Yemen

Yemenis perform traditional dance Barra during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr at the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace), northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yemenis visit historical sites at the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace) during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yemeni children visit the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace) during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yemenis visit historical sites at the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace) during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yemeni children perform traditional dance Barra during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr at the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace), northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)