People enjoy holiday of Eid al-Fitr in NW Sanaa, Yemen

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/10 14:11:01

Yemenis perform traditional dance Barra during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr at the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace), northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Yemenis visit historical sites at the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace) during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Yemeni children visit the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace) during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Yemenis visit historical sites at the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace) during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Yemeni children perform traditional dance Barra during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr at the Dar Al-Hajar (Rock Palace), northwest of Sanaa, Yemen, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

