Chinese Foreign Ministry speaks on HKSAR ordinance amendment issues

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Saturday spoke on issues related to the amendment of two ordinances concerning the transfer of fugitive offenders by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.
Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the ministry, said it has been noted that HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Saturday announced the HKSAR government's decision to suspend sending relevant amendment bills to the Legislative Council for second reading, and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council has made a statement.
Geng said the Chinese central government has expressed its support, respect and understanding for the decision, and will continue to firmly support Lam and the HKSAR government in their governance in accordance with the law and their efforts with people from all walks of life to safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.
Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the policies of "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong," and a high degree of autonomy have been faithfully implemented, Geng said, adding that the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people have been fully guaranteed in accordance with the law, which has been widely recognized.
To maintain Hong Kong's prosperity and stability serves not only the interests of China but also countries around the world, Geng said.
"I want to reiterate that Hong Kong is China's special administrative region and its affairs are purely China's internal affairs that brook no interference by any country, organization or individual," said the spokesperson.
China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests and maintain Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, Geng added.