10 killed, 26 injured in Mogadishu car bombing

A boy carries a sack of sugar from a shop after a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on June 15, 2019. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Somalis sift through the remains of their belongings after a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on June 15, 2019. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Somalis sift through the remains of their belongings after a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on June 15, 2019. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows the scene of a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Somalis walk past a destructed vehicle after a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on June 15, 2019. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said on Saturday.Somali police commissioner Bashir Abdi Mohamed told reporters that "nine people were killed and 25 others sustained injuries after bomb detonated near Sayidka junction. The security forces were chasing the car after they suspected it," he said.The police chief said that the second car bomb exploded near KM4 junction and resulted in the death of the bomber, adding that the security forces arrested an accomplice who had sustained injuries.The blasts came as the police tightened the security of the capital blocking the main roads of the city to ward off possible attacks by the militants.Al-Qaida affiliated group al-Shabab claimed the responsibility for the latest bombings.