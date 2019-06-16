10 killed, 26 injured in Mogadishu car bombing

A boy carries a sack of sugar from a shop after a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on June 15, 2019. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Somalis sift through the remains of their belongings after a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on June 15, 2019. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows the scene of a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Somalis walk past a destructed vehicle after a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on June 15, 2019. At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two car bomb blasts in Mogadishu, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)