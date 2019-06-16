Scenery of Kenya's Samburu National Reserve

Ostriches run at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 13, 2019. The Samburu National Reserve is located in northern Kenya, covering an area of approximately 165 square kilometers. It attracts animals because of the Ewaso Ng'iro river that runs through it and the mixture of acacia, riverine forest, thorn trees and grassland vegetation. Grevy's zebra, gerenuk, reticulated giraffes and beisa oryx here are more than those in other regions of the country. The reserve is also home to lions, crocodiles, baboons, elephants and hundreds of bird species. (Photo: Xinhua)

Elephants fight at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 12, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Baboons fight at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 12, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crocodile is seen at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 12, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giraffes pass by trees in the sunset at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 12, 2019 shows the setting sun at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows the Ewaso Ng'iro river that runs through the Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bird looks for food at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giraffes pass by trees in the sunset at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)