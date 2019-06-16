RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Too much physical inactivity will be your downfall. Make changes to your daily routine to include activities such as exercise or playing sports. Doing so will help you look and feel your best. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to business matters. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 11, 14.You will find yourself bursting with energy today, so make sure you make the most of this opportunity. This will be an excellent time to get out of the house and explore your neighborhood. ✭✭✭✭Office politics will take up much of your time and energy today. Share your ideas with someone who is in a position to put them into practice sooner rather than later. Taking classes that enable you to hone your skills is sure to do wonders for your career. ✭✭✭✭Patience and understanding will be the best tools to ease tensions between colleagues and peers. Steer clear of arguments and make it a point to listen and learn. Criticism will only lead to trouble. ✭✭✭Today will be a fantastic day for spontaneity. Don't bother to make plans, just get up, walk out the door and see what the world has in store for you. Don't let anyone push you around. ✭✭✭✭You will be sharp and focused today, making this the perfect time to push your plans forward. You will be able to stay ahead of the competition by being prepared for any situation that may come your way. ✭✭✭✭It will be important to keep a lid on your temper today. If you become frustrated with anyone around you, take a break until you calm down. ✭✭✭You don't have to break the bank in order to have fun. Inexpensive activities such as bowling, a nature walk, or a trip to an art gallery or museum will be enjoyable for all involved. ✭✭✭✭Change is on the way. This will make for the perfect opportunity to reevaluate your goals and the motivations for wanting to achieve them. Don't hesitate to give up on something if you feel you are pursuing it for the wrong reasons. ✭✭✭Knowledge is power. You will be able to increase your earning potential by actively pursuing education. Love is in the air tonight. This will be the perfect time to head out with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭Do not leave any tasks unfinished before you head home from work today, even if it means leaving late. Romance will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Trying something new will be the perfect escape from boredom. Do not hesitate to take some risks. Consider trying a little something daring when it comes to your wardrobe. ✭✭✭✭A good time will be had by all if you entertain some friends at your home this evening. Take care when treading in unfamiliar financial waters. Do not part with your money unless you are 100 percent sure that the person you are giving it to has your best interests at heart. ✭✭✭