RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:Use your time this weekend to sort out your views on certain matters that have been troubling you. You may find the process disconcerting at first, but the outcome will be worth all the trouble you go through. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 14, 19.Making the right choices will have a dramatic impact on your love life. Your steady progress will continue as long as you do not overextend yourself, overindulge or exaggerate. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Stick to tried and true methods this weekend. Your innovative ideas have value, but you will have trouble gaining support if they are considered far-fetched or unreasonable. Once you have proven yourself on the field of battle, people will be more willing to listen to your outside-of-the-box ideas. ✭✭✭Do not try to follow the crowd this weekend. Your uniqueness will be more visible if you stand on your own. Concentrate on those goals that matter the most to you and you will go a long way towards making them a reality. ✭✭✭✭With foresight and planning, an upward trend in your finances will gradually take shape. Take inventory of your assets and make necessary adjustments to ensure long-term financial security. ✭✭✭✭Get involved in something that you feel passionate about. It's time to make some personal changes that will improve your standard of living. ✭✭✭Do not be gullible. If you rely on others to supply the facts, you will be intentionally misled. Research will put you in a good position. ✭✭✭Education and communication will be highlighted this weekend. The more information you gather, the more marketable you will become. Neighbors and friends will turn out to be valuable networking contacts. ✭✭✭✭Do not let anyone convince you to take on more than you can handle. You have to trust in your judgment and move forward at your own pace. A change in the way you handle others will set the stage for better days to come. ✭✭✭Any dishonesty on your part will leave you in an awkward position. You should face problems head-on rather than ignore them or offer evasive or inaccurate information. Take action, and do not look back. ✭✭✭Get rid of anything that is no longer useful or necessary. Possessions, ideas or relationships that are holding you back should be dealt with quickly. It is time to focus on what you want. ✭✭✭Not everyone is as truthful as you are. Do not believe everything you hear. Get your facts straight before you make a decision. Without the right details, you are likely to make a costly mistake. ✭✭✭Follow your heart and your instincts, not what someone tells you. You are likely to be misinterpreted by others if you are not precise enough in your explanations. ✭✭✭