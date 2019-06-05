RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:Pressure from work and home might be causing you some stress. You may not be able to lighten your load at work, but talking with things with your family is sure to provide some relief on that front. Your lucky numbers: 3, 7, 9, 11, 19.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)If you come across a puzzling situation today, do not be afraid to ask questions. There is nothing wrong with admitting that you do not know everything, and how else are you going to learn? Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A project you have been working on for quite some time may run into some trouble today. You will have to sacrifice a significant portion of your off time if you want to get things back on track. Do not hesitate to reach out to others for help. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Today will be a great time to make plans for the future. Don't be afraid to tackle new and difficult tasks. The bigger the risk, the more you will learn about yourself. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)If you take part in social events today you will have the chance to forge some partnerships that will prove helpful in the future. Your financial luck is looking up. Take some time out to research investments. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Push yourself to the limit today and you will be amazed at what you uncover about yourself. Persistence is the key to success. Joining activities that will get your blood pumping will increase your positive energy. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Treat others with respect and that respect will be returned. Think before you say or do something that has the potential to hurt someone's feelings. New relationships are highly likely to develop into long-term friendships. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Avoid taking any unnecessary risks today. A new money-making venture may seem tempting, but this is not a good time for you to be moving large amounts of money around. Romance will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A relationship with a close friend may try your patience today. Do what you can to avoid an unpleasant confrontation by keeping your distance from this individual over the next few days. ✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Today will mark the beginning of something amazing. Every step you take will be the right one, so do not hesitate to take some risks that you would normally avoid. Education will help you get ahead. ✭✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)The desire to expand your knowledge has been growing inside of you of late. There is no need to wait any longer. Today will be the perfect time to sign up for classes or to pursue things on your own. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Complicated plans and schemes will be unneeded today. Sometimes the best solutions are also the simplest. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to matters of the heart. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Physical activities, such as jogging or aerobics, will be a great way to kick-start your day. Your social luck is looking up. This will be a great time to get out there and meet people from different walks of life. ✭✭✭✭