Happy birthday:Keep an eye out for the many financial and professional opportunities that are coming your way. Things are looking up, but if you are not proactive, these opportunities will just pass you by. Your lucky numbers: 4, 5, 9, 11, 16.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Relationships should be placed front and center today. Do not be shy when it comes to speaking out about concerns you may have. People will not change if they don't even know a problem exists. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)This will not be a good day to get caught up in arguments. If someone isn't willing to compromise, it would be better for you to strike out on your own. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to career matters. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Your bright and cheery nature will make you the center of attention. Take this opportunity to promote your ideas and push your plans forward. You will catch the eye of someone interested in a romantic liaison. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Communication will prove difficult today. If you want to get anything done, you will need to go it alone. An old friend will reach out to you on social media. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A long list of tasks may put you under considerable pressure today. The best plan of action will be to take things one at a time. Before you know it, you will discover that all your tasks have been finished. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Things will end up moving quicker than usual today. A well-planned schedule will ensure everyone is doing whatever they ought to be doing. Financial matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)If you allow your creative side to shine today, you will be applauded for your innovative ideas. Brainstorming with people from different backgrounds is sure to help you find a solution to an extremely difficult problem. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Proceed with caution when dealing with unfamiliar situations today. Keep your opinions to yourself if you do not know what you are talking about. Giving the wrong advice is sure to cause everything to blow up in your face. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The efforts of the past few weeks will bear fruit for you today. Your enthusiasm and willingness to go that extra mile has been noticed by your superiors at work. Some trouble in your personal life will put a friendship to the test. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Your rich experience and your natural inquisitiveness will make you unstoppable today. This will be the perfect time to tackle difficult challenges that you would normally shy away from. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will be ready for any challenge the day may throw at you today. Be receptive to new ideas and do not hesitate to change direction if you do not like where things are heading. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Today will be a good time to make some major purchases. You should be able to get a good deal. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭