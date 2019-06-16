Puzzle

1 Tomato type5 "Believe" singer9 Mysterious glow13 Something fake14 ___ planets (Jupiter, Saturn, etc.)16 Group of Marvel mutants17 Revolting18 Vapid19 Music player since 200120 Messy places to vote?23 Geico's business: Abbr.24 CNN commentator Navarro25 Resort with towels28 Whether or not the country is at war?32 Prior to year zero, briefly34 Former Chief Justice Warren35 Puts into piles, say36 Soothing cream38 "The Evil Dead" director Sam41 Sci-fi princess42 Wedding cake figure, often44 Pro ___ (for free)46 At least one47 Realm where everyone's shoelaces are loose?51 Monarch catcher52 Scot's "not"53 Hold up54 Start performing much better, and a hint to this puzzle's theme60 Cup o' joe63 Long-stemmed mushroom64 "Understood"65 VP, e.g.66 Attach, as a patch67 Lowly Middle Ages figure68 Message such as "LOL"69 Lad's counterpart70 Helen of ___1 Invitation letters2 Browns' and Bengals' state3 Minnesota's ___ of America4 Earhart who disappeared5 Change-cashing machine brand6 Installed, as curtains7 Pilots' figs.8 Hertz offering9 The world revolves around it10 Official on a diamond11 ___ Speedwagon12 "Your point being?"15 Rider's handful21 Concerning, on a memo22 Consumes25 Live broadcast26 Add27 Test the purity of28 Giants (and crossword) legend29 Roth investment30 "It wasn't me!" support31 Dial-up pioneer32 Toy that shoots pellets33 ___ asada37 "Who, me?"39 Memorial Day's day: Abbr.40 Entrenches43 Restaurant handout45 Foul smell48 Eggs on, in a way49 Temporary home for Fido50 Certain woodwind player54 Diplomatic quality55 State bordered by the Mississippi and Missouri56 Ring ref's rulings57 Developer's counterpart58 Hated Roman emperor59 Go against the wishes of60 747 or 75761 Fire (var.)62 Annoy

Puzzle