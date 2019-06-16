Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Tomato type
5 "Believe" singer
9 Mysterious glow
13 Something fake
14 ___ planets (Jupiter, Saturn, etc.)
16 Group of Marvel mutants
17 Revolting
18 Vapid
19 Music player since 2001
20 Messy places to vote?
23 Geico's business: Abbr.
24 CNN commentator Navarro
25 Resort with towels
28 Whether or not the country is at war?
32 Prior to year zero, briefly
34 Former Chief Justice Warren
35 Puts into piles, say
36 Soothing cream
38 "The Evil Dead" director Sam
41 Sci-fi princess
42 Wedding cake figure, often
44 Pro ___ (for free)
46 At least one
47 Realm where everyone's shoelaces are loose?
51 Monarch catcher
52 Scot's "not"
53 Hold up
54 Start performing much better, and a hint to this puzzle's theme
60 Cup o' joe
63 Long-stemmed mushroom
64 "Understood"
65 VP, e.g.
66 Attach, as a patch
67 Lowly Middle Ages figure
68 Message such as "LOL"
69 Lad's counterpart
70 Helen of ___DOWN
1 Invitation letters
2 Browns' and Bengals' state
3 Minnesota's ___ of America
4 Earhart who disappeared
5 Change-cashing machine brand
6 Installed, as curtains
7 Pilots' figs.
8 Hertz offering
9 The world revolves around it
10 Official on a diamond
11 ___ Speedwagon
12 "Your point being?"
15 Rider's handful
21 Concerning, on a memo
22 Consumes
25 Live broadcast
26 Add
27 Test the purity of
28 Giants (and crossword) legend
29 Roth investment
30 "It wasn't me!" support
31 Dial-up pioneer
32 Toy that shoots pellets
33 ___ asada
37 "Who, me?"
39 Memorial Day's day: Abbr.
40 Entrenches
43 Restaurant handout
45 Foul smell
48 Eggs on, in a way
49 Temporary home for Fido
50 Certain woodwind player
54 Diplomatic quality
55 State bordered by the Mississippi and Missouri
56 Ring ref's rulings
57 Developer's counterpart
58 Hated Roman emperor
59 Go against the wishes of
60 747 or 757
61 Fire (var.)
62 Annoy
