Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/16 16:23:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Tomato type

  5 "Believe" singer

  9 Mysterious glow

 13 Something fake

 14 ___ planets (Jupiter, Saturn, etc.)

 16 Group of Marvel mutants

 17 Revolting

 18 Vapid

 19 Music player since 2001

 20 Messy places to vote?

 23 Geico's business: Abbr.

 24 CNN commentator Navarro

 25 Resort with towels

 28 Whether or not the country is at war?

 32 Prior to year zero, briefly

 34 Former Chief Justice Warren

 35 Puts into piles, say

 36 Soothing cream

 38 "The Evil Dead" director Sam

 41 Sci-fi princess

 42 Wedding cake figure, often

 44 Pro ___ (for free)

 46 At least one

 47 Realm where everyone's shoelaces are loose?

 51 Monarch catcher

 52 Scot's "not"

 53 Hold up

 54 Start performing much better, and a hint to this puzzle's theme

 60 Cup o' joe

 63 Long-stemmed mushroom

 64 "Understood"

 65 VP, e.g.

 66 Attach, as a patch

 67 Lowly Middle Ages figure

 68 Message such as "LOL"

 69 Lad's counterpart

 70 Helen of ___

DOWN

  1 Invitation letters

  2 Browns' and Bengals' state

  3 Minnesota's ___ of America

  4 Earhart who disappeared

  5 Change-cashing machine brand

  6 Installed, as curtains

  7 Pilots' figs.

  8 Hertz offering

  9 The world revolves around it

 10 Official on a diamond

 11 ___ Speedwagon

 12 "Your point being?"

 15 Rider's handful

 21 Concerning, on a memo

 22 Consumes

 25 Live broadcast

 26 Add

 27 Test the purity of

 28 Giants (and crossword) legend

 29 Roth investment

 30 "It wasn't me!" support

 31 Dial-up pioneer

 32 Toy that shoots pellets

 33 ___ asada

 37 "Who, me?"

 39 Memorial Day's day: Abbr.

 40 Entrenches

 43 Restaurant handout

 45 Foul smell

 48 Eggs on, in a way

 49 Temporary home for Fido

 50 Certain woodwind player

 54 Diplomatic quality

 55 State bordered by the Mississippi and Missouri

 56 Ring ref's rulings

 57 Developer's counterpart

 58 Hated Roman emperor

 59 Go against the wishes of

 60 747 or 757

 61 Fire (var.)

 62 Annoy

Puzzle



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
