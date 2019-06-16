Learning Chinese

adapt随机应变(suíjīyīnɡbiàn)A: I have an interview very early tomorrow morning. If I leave as soon as I'm done my makeup, then I will definitely hit the morning rush hour.我明天早晨很早有一场面试。如果我化完妆再出发的话一定会赶上早高峰。(wǒmínɡtiān zǎochén hěnzǎo yǒuyīchǎnɡ miànshì. rúɡuǒ wǒ huàwán zhuānɡ zàichūfā de huà yīdìnɡ huìɡǎnshànɡ zǎoɡāofēnɡ.)B: Where is the place for the interview? is it very far?面试的地方在哪里？很远吗？(miànshì de dìfānɡ zài nǎlǐ? hěnyuǎn ma?)A: Yeah. It's on the other side of the city. I have to take the subway for more than an hour to get there, and I have to wear high heels.是的。在城市的另一端。我需要坐一个多小时的地铁才能到,何况我还得穿高跟鞋。(shìde.zàichénɡshì de lìnɡyīduān. wǒ xūyào zuòyīɡè duō xiǎoshí de dìtiě cáinénɡ dào, hékuànɡ wǒ háiděi chuān ɡāoɡēnxié.)B: You have to adapt. If there are too many people during rush hour, you can leave earlier. If high heels are uncomfortable, you can bring a pair of sneakers.你要随机应变一些。早高峰人太多,早点出发。高跟鞋不舒服就带双运动鞋。(nǐyào suíjīyīnɡbiàn yīxiē. zǎoɡāofēnɡ réntàiduō, zǎodiǎn chūfā. ɡāoɡēnxié bùshūfú jiù dàishuānɡ yùndònɡxié.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT