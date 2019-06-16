Netizens mock biotech company’s ‘zombie’ logo

The logo of a Shanghai-based biotech company that allegedly bears a striking resemblance to the logo of Umbrella Corporation, a fictitious biotech company that makes a virus which turns people into zombies in popular video game series Resident Evil. Photo: Screenshot of Sina Weibo

Chinese netizens have mocked a Shanghai-based biotech company that seems to be paying tribute to a popular zombie game through its logo.An unverified photo surfaced Saturday on Sina Weibo, showing the company's logo.Netizens soon noted that its design bears a close resemblance to the logo of Umbrella Corporation, a fictitious biotech company that manufactures a virus which turns people into zombies in the popular video game series Resident Evil.The only noticeable difference between the two logos seems to be the color.While the original video game logo features white and red, the one of the real company features white and blue."I guess the founder of the company must be a Resident Evil fan," read one Weibo comment."I wonder if they are trying to bring the dead back to life there," another netizen joked.Global Times