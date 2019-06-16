Remembering Paul Andreu

Nadine Eghels (center) shows off a dress printed with a painting by her husband Paul Andreu at the Central Academy of Fine Arts on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Yishu 8

Top: A visitor at the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Yishu 8

An exhibition that kicked off on Saturday at Beijing's Central Academy of Fine Arts pays tribute to the art career of renowned late French architect designer Paul Andreu.This is the first exhibition of Andreu's artwork in China since his death in October, 2018. Featuring paintings that he started in his later years, the exhibition, which will run until June 30, aims to explore a different side of this great designer. His wife Nadine Eghels, French Ambassador to China Jean-Maurice Ripert and Christine Cayol from the Beijing art center Yishu 8 attended the ceremony.A household name in China, Andreu left a number of innovative designs and landmark buildings in China including the National Centre for the Performing Arts, nicknamed The Giant Egg, and the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai.An architect, he had a habit of sketching designs. After the age of 75 he began focusing on painting because "he felt a freedom when painting," according to his wife.According to Cayol, who had a close relationship with Andreu, the designer had worked with a village in East China's Shandong Province on rural vitalization.Eghels said that for Paul, painting is a free space because as a renowned architect, he used to be surrounded by many people. In painting, he became a beginner and a creator as well.