Top political advisor calls for efforts to promote China-Africa cooperation

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called on the newly established China-Africa Friendship Group of the national political advisory body to contribute to building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks while meeting here with members of the friendship group.The members are in Beijing to attend the inauguration ceremony of the group and its first plenary session.Wang said the group was the first friendship group between China and other countries under the CPPCC approved by the CPC Central Committee, and that its establishment was a groundbreaking event in the history of CPPCC's foreign exchanges.He urged the friendship group to implement the CPC Central Committee's policy on China's relations with Africa and to help deliver the outcomes of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.He also called on the group to make efforts to promote the CPPCC's foreign exchanges.