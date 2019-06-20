Learning Chinese

Men in Black: International黑衣人：全球追缉(hēiyī rén: quánqiú zhuījī)1. With agents in every major city around the world, some more decorated than others. Agent H, you're one of the best ever to wear the suit, but you'll need a partner.世界上每一个大城市都有我们的特工,比起其他成员,有一些更像是装饰性的。探员H,你是最适合穿这身套装的人,但是你会需要一个伙伴。(shìjiè shànɡ měi yíɡè dà chénɡshì dōuyǒu wǒmen de tèɡōnɡ, bǐqǐ qítā chénɡyuán, yǒu yìxiē ɡènɡxiànɡ shì zhuānɡshì xìnɡde. tànyuán H, nǐshì zuì shìhé chuān zhèshēn tàozhuānɡ de rén, dànshì nǐhuì xūyào yíɡè huǒbàn.)2. Always remember, the universe has a way of leading you to where you're supposed to be at the moment you're supposed to be there.要记住,这个宇宙总有办法在注定的某一个时刻送你去你应当去的地方。(yào jìzhù, zhèɡè yǔzhòu zǒnɡyǒu bànfǎ zài zhùdìnɡ de mǒu yíɡè shíkè sònɡnǐ qùnǐ yīnɡdānɡ qùde dìfānɡ.)3. Are you suggesting that we try the most powerful weapon in the galaxy for fun?你应该不会认为我们拿着银河系最强的武器就是为了玩吧?(nǐ yīnɡɡāi búhuì rènwéi wǒmen názhe yínhé xì zuìqiánɡ de wǔqì jiùshì wéile wánba?)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT