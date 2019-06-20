Puzzle

1 Less furnished6 Concede as valid11 Baby's mealtime wear14 Yoga posture15 Nonsensical16 Gibbon, for one17 Competition between defensive backs?19 Refuse to share20 Thinly scattered21 Online comment groupings23 Grind, as teeth26 Bicep's limb27 Change hair color again30 Competition between earthlings?35 Navarro of "The View"36 Keg feature38 Overly complacent39 All U.S. presidents, so far40 Mai ___41 Orange eggs on sushi rolls43 Five-dollar bill prez44 Noteworthy time periods46 Oktoberfest mugs48 More, in Managua49 Competition between naysayers?51 Protesters' chorus53 Mahershala of "Green Book"54 ___ nibs (chocolate-tasting bits)56 Warm-up exercise60 Cicero or Obama64 Tyler of "The Strangers"65 Competition between servers?68 Oktoberfest quaff69 Word with "ear" or "peace"70 Quieted, as a squeak71 Paper towel layer72 Ocean motions73 Typical Snapchat users1 Deep male voice2 "Make it fast!"3 "___: My Story" (Nadal memoir)4 What some bars and drinks provide5 Complete mess6 Ultimate goal7 Crime lab strands8 Cartoonist Groening9 Waistline measure10 National Museum of Iran locale11 Tropical rum cocktail12 Digital music holder13 Asks for a doggie treat18 Thumbs-up vote22 Texts the wrong person, say24 Like most Bahraini Muslims25 Warm embrace27 Noodle shop dish28 Diciembre follower29 "Wayne's World" co-star31 Pat of "The Karate Kid"32 Boatloads33 From Havana, say34 Discharge37 Bygone days42 Seasoned snail45 Dover fish47 "Exit full screen" key50 Numbskull52 Hero in Philly?55 ___ artist (scammer)56 Hockey shot sound57 Do some plowing58 "Please, mom?"59 Posterior61 Campfire story62 Sign of impending doom63 Cincinnati team66 Golf peg67 Org. with many forms

Solution