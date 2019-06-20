Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Less furnished
6 Concede as valid
11 Baby's mealtime wear
14 Yoga posture
15 Nonsensical
16 Gibbon, for one
17 Competition between defensive backs?
19 Refuse to share
20 Thinly scattered
21 Online comment groupings
23 Grind, as teeth
26 Bicep's limb
27 Change hair color again
30 Competition between earthlings?
35 Navarro of "The View"
36 Keg feature
38 Overly complacent
39 All U.S. presidents, so far
40 Mai ___
41 Orange eggs on sushi rolls
43 Five-dollar bill prez
44 Noteworthy time periods
46 Oktoberfest mugs
48 More, in Managua
49 Competition between naysayers?
51 Protesters' chorus
53 Mahershala of "Green Book"
54 ___ nibs (chocolate-tasting bits)
56 Warm-up exercise
60 Cicero or Obama
64 Tyler of "The Strangers"
65 Competition between servers?
68 Oktoberfest quaff
69 Word with "ear" or "peace"
70 Quieted, as a squeak
71 Paper towel layer
72 Ocean motions
73 Typical Snapchat usersDOWN
1 Deep male voice
2 "Make it fast!"
3 "___: My Story" (Nadal memoir)
4 What some bars and drinks provide
5 Complete mess
6 Ultimate goal
7 Crime lab strands
8 Cartoonist Groening
9 Waistline measure
10 National Museum of Iran locale
11 Tropical rum cocktail
12 Digital music holder
13 Asks for a doggie treat
18 Thumbs-up vote
22 Texts the wrong person, say
24 Like most Bahraini Muslims
25 Warm embrace
27 Noodle shop dish
28 Diciembre follower
29 "Wayne's World" co-star
31 Pat of "The Karate Kid"
32 Boatloads
33 From Havana, say
34 Discharge
37 Bygone days
42 Seasoned snail
45 Dover fish
47 "Exit full screen" key
50 Numbskull
52 Hero in Philly?
55 ___ artist (scammer)
56 Hockey shot sound
57 Do some plowing
58 "Please, mom?"
59 Posterior
61 Campfire story
62 Sign of impending doom
63 Cincinnati team
66 Golf peg
67 Org. with many forms
Solution