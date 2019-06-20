Crossword

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Less furnished

  6 Concede as valid

 11 Baby's mealtime wear

 14 Yoga posture

 15 Nonsensical

 16 Gibbon, for one

 17 Competition between defensive backs?

 19 Refuse to share

 20 Thinly scattered

 21 Online comment groupings

 23 Grind, as teeth

 26 Bicep's limb

 27 Change hair color again

 30 Competition between earthlings?

 35 Navarro of "The View"

 36 Keg feature

 38 Overly complacent

 39 All U.S. presidents, so far

 40 Mai ___

 41 Orange eggs on sushi rolls

 43 Five-dollar bill prez

 44 Noteworthy time periods

 46 Oktoberfest mugs

 48 More, in Managua

 49 Competition between naysayers?

 51 Protesters' chorus

 53 Mahershala of "Green Book"

 54 ___ nibs (chocolate-tasting bits)

 56 Warm-up exercise

 60 Cicero or Obama

 64 Tyler of "The Strangers"

 65 Competition between servers?

 68 Oktoberfest quaff

 69 Word with "ear" or "peace"

 70 Quieted, as a squeak

 71 Paper towel layer

 72 Ocean motions

 73 Typical Snapchat users

DOWN

  1 Deep male voice

  2 "Make it fast!"

  3 "___: My Story" (Nadal memoir)

  4 What some bars and drinks provide

  5 Complete mess

  6 Ultimate goal

  7 Crime lab strands

  8 Cartoonist Groening

  9 Waistline measure

 10 National Museum of Iran locale

 11 Tropical rum cocktail

 12 Digital music holder

 13 Asks for a doggie treat

 18 Thumbs-up vote

 22 Texts the wrong person, say

 24 Like most Bahraini Muslims

 25 Warm embrace

 27 Noodle shop dish

 28 Diciembre follower

 29 "Wayne's World" co-star

 31 Pat of "The Karate Kid"

 32 Boatloads

 33 From Havana, say

 34 Discharge

 37 Bygone days

 42 Seasoned snail

 45 Dover fish

 47 "Exit full screen" key

 50 Numbskull

 52 Hero in Philly?

 55 ___ artist (scammer)

 56 Hockey shot sound

 57 Do some plowing

 58 "Please, mom?"

 59 Posterior

 61 Campfire story

 62 Sign of impending doom

 63 Cincinnati team

 66 Golf peg

 67 Org. with many forms

Solution



 

