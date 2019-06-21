President Xi’s visit to NK a new milestone

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, paid a state visit to North Korea on Thursday and Friday. Surprising scenes were on display one after another during the highest-level reception from the North Korean government and people. The Chinese people, who witnessed the spectacle, have been touched. It showed the strong and sincere friendship and respect from the North Korean government and people toward the Chinese leader and people.



The visit has greatly brought China and North Korea closer, as well as people from both countries. It provided an opportunity for the two sides to comprehensively summarize their intrinsically close ties and the strategic value for one another, and to ponder how to consolidate and develop friendly China-North Korea relations in the current international environment.



During his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Xi stressed that adhering to being socialist countries under the leadership of the Communist Party is the essential attribute of Beijing-Pyongyang ties. Shared ideals, beliefs and goals are the driving forces of the relationship. The top leaders' friendship and their strategic guidance are the biggest advantage of relations, and the geographic proximity and cultural affinity strongly link the two nations.



The public's previous obscure recognition of China-North Korea ties and distractions from the international situation have led to vague understandings from the inside and misunderstandings from the outside. But Xi's latest visit delivered an unmistakable message.



The Beijing-Pyongyang relationship cannot isolate itself from the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue and the shadow of the Cold War. But under any circumstance, strengthening the friendship will have much to gain and nothing to lose for the two countries and their peoples. China and North Korea must have the strength to go through all the regional and international issues without hurting their ties.



Kim's four visits to China since 2018 and Xi's just concluded visit show Beijing-Pyongyang ties are capable of withstanding disturbances.



The relationship between China and North Korea is not exclusive. It is full of goodwill toward the region and the world. It is playing a constructively supportive role in the denuclearization of the Peninsula.



Facts have shown that Beijing's initiative to solve problems on the peninsula is realistic and without self-serving interests attached. Today's situation on the peninsula reflects the China-proposed double suspension and dual-track approach. After going through twists and turns, the situation returned to what China advocated as it is the most reasonable path.