Senior CPC official stresses high-quality supervision

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, speaks with workers at a factory workshop in northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 19, 2019. Zhao Leji made a tour to Liaoning Province from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official urged disciplinary supervisors to remain true to their original aspiration and promote high-quality development of disciplinary inspection and supervision in the new era.Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, made the remarks during a tour of northeastern China's Liaoning Province from Wednesday to Friday.Disciplinary inspection commissions and supervision agencies should follow the requirements of the CPC Central Committee and carry out the education themed "staying true to our founding mission" among disciplinary inspectors, Zhao noted.During his three-day tour, Zhao visited factory workshops and villagers' houses to learn about the situation of exercising full and strict governance over the Party at the primary level and listen to views and suggestions on disciplinary inspection and supervision.Zhao ordered disciplinary supervisors to be committed to a people-centered approach, constantly address corruption that occurs on the people's doorsteps, severely punish corruption in the areas of poverty alleviation and people's livelihood or those involving organized crime and eradicate "protective umbrellas" behind.Disciplinary inspectors should strengthen political supervision, intensify checks on the exercise of power, unswervingly combat corruption, safeguard the unity of the Party with iron discipline and maintain the Party's advanced nature and purity, Zhao said while meeting with local supervisors at a symposium.