Asian New Talent awards unveiled at Shanghai Int'l Film Festival

"To Live To Sing," a Chinese film about traditional Sichuan opera, won the best film award at the Asian New Talent Award section of the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival Friday.The best director award was presented to Japanese filmmaker Yuko Hakota for her film "Blue Hour," and the best screenplay award went to Indonesian film "Mountain Song."Other awards in the section, including best actress, best actor and best cinematographer, were also unveiled.The Asian New Talent Award was launched in 2004 with the aim to discover new talent in the Asian film industry and promote the industry's diversity.This year's Shanghai International Film Festival opened on June 15 and will last until June 24.