Brazilian president announces his new secretary-general

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday that Jorge Antonio de Oliveira Francisco is the new general secretary of the president.The secretariat was previously held by Floriano Peixoto Vieira Neto, who will head the country's postal service.Oliveira Francisco is a lawyer and a major of the Federal District's Military Police.Bolsonaro expressed his confidence in his new cabinet member."He is a person who has been by my side for 10 years. He is used to the bureaucracy. I wish him luck and have full confidence in his work," the president said.The new secretary-general of the president was a legal advisor for Jair Bolsonaro when he was a federal representative, and chief of staff for federal representative Eduardo Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro's son.