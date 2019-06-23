RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Make sure you do not allow yourself to go without rest for too long, no matter what may be going on at work or in your personal life. Reconnecting with those friends you haven't seen in a while will be a good way to recharge your batteries. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 9, 12, 18.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Tempers will run high today. It will fall to you to do whatever you can to defuse arguments. A romantic relationship has been progressing well if a little slow. Don't worry, there is no need to rush. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Your ability to bring a smile to the face of even the grumpiest of people will be a valuable asset today. Love and commitment should be a major focus when it comes to personal relationships. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Travel will be highlighted. Why not take a short trip to someplace you have never visited before? Your leadership qualities will help you maintain control over a very sticky situation. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Do not be afraid to set your ambitions as high as you want today. Focus your energies on pushing your plans forward and you will make considerable progress. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)The positive energy you feel today will make it easier than usual to deal with issues that would normally stress you out. Do not waste this valuable opportunity. Make sure you get out there and challenge yourself! ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)It's time to stop dreaming and face reality. You need to adjust your goals to something more practical if you want to succeed. A close friend is in need of your help. Do not hesitate to go that extra mile. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Try not to go it alone today if you can avoid it. You will be able to win people to your side by maintaining a light-hearted attitude. Tread carefully when it comes to financial matters or you may find yourself getting burned. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Stick to your guns today, even in the face of doubt from others. In the end it will be proven that you were right. This will be a good day to try something new and exciting. A little fun will help you get rid of any stress. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will have to juggle your own needs and someone else's today. Do what you can to ensure they get what they want, but do not let it come at the expense of your own happiness. This is definitely a good time to start looking into potential investments. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)An aggressive strategy will be called for today. You will have to speak up if you want your concerns to be heard. You will be able to strengthen a relationship by revealing your true feelings. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Lady Luck will be at your side if you take on challenges today. You will have the edge over the competition and the ability to turn things in your favor. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)As difficult as it may be, it is always better to admit your mistakes than try and ignore them. It may be embarrassing, but at least you won't have to live in fear of being discovered. ✭✭✭