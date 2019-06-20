RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:This weekend will be a good opportunity for you to relax and do the things that you enjoy the most. Get together with some friends and you are sure to have some fun! This will be a good time for investments. Your lucky numbers: 3, 8, 9, 12, 17.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Your kind nature will work against you this weekend. Do not be afraid to refuse people's requests if you are too busy. Their world will not end just because you are not there to lend a hand. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Physical activities this weekend may prove challenging but will end up feeling very rewarding. Do not be afraid to speak out when it comes to your concerns at work. Nothing can change if you keep your thoughts to yourself. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Some new information is coming your way that will open up new career opportunities. Make sure you discuss what this means for your future with your family before you make any decisions. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A flood of difficult tasks is coming your way, which is sure to put you under a lot of pressure this weekend. You will be able to maintain your sanity by tackling these challenges one at a time. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)An active mind will be the key to a happy and healthy life. Instead of parking your butt in front of the TV this weekend, consider taking some classes to keep your mind engaged instead. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Ensure you have all your facts straight before you make any big decisions this weekend. Don't feel pressured to move any faster than you feel comfortable. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Do not be afraid to let your sceptical side out this weekend when it comes to investments. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Networking with friends may help you find some new career opportunities. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Speed will be your worst enemy this weekend. Take your time when working to ensure each task you carry out is handled properly. Pay attention to global events and you will be able to discover an interesting opportunity. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Some good news will mean it's time to celebrate. Go ahead and get the gang together for a fun night on the town. Lady Luck will smile upon you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)A career change will do a lot to help improve your mood. You may have to take a cut in pay, but the peace of mind this change brings will be more than worth it. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Your chances for success will be higher if you stick to making small changes to the way to do things. A different perspective will open you up to a brand new world. Make sure those close to you understand how much you care. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A project will require you to know every detail. Take advantage of the time you have this weekend to start hitting the books. The stars will shine on you when it comes to love. ✭✭✭