Work on Tesla plant accelerates

Tesla's Gigafactory 3 is under construction in Lingang, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, June 9. Photo: IC

Work on Tesla's Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is progressing rapidly, with installation of production equipment starting and the recruiting process for technicians in progress. Analysts said that the factory won't have any problem meeting its targets and domestic orders will be vast.Tesla on Saturday posted a recruitment notice, listing vacancies including sheet metal processing technicians and equipment maintenance technicians.The Gigafactory 3 has started installing production equipment, a construction worker at the site told the Global Times on Sunday.Liu Dingding, a Beijing-based veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times on Sunday that based on his information, Tesla should have "no problem" to meet its production timetable.The main building of the Gigafactory 3 is a white-walled block stretching nearly half the length of the site. On the western side of the building there is a line of door holes and, above them, a line of window holes. There are aluminum alloy window frames, but the doors haven't been installed yet.There are also several small buildings to the north and south of the main building. On the east side of the construction site, several small buildings were still taking shape.Tesla declined to disclose the status of construction when contacted by the Global Times on Sunday.

Tesla's Gigafactory 3 is under construction in Lingang, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, June 23. Photo: GT/Xie Jun

One worker told the Global Times in April that the plant's phase 1 construction will be completed during the summer in June or July.Tesla CEO Elon Musk has disclosed that the Gigafactory 3 should start producing Model 3s around the end of this year and should start mass production in 2020.Liu forecast that orders for the domestically produced Tesla model 3 will be huge, given the popularity of imported Tesla vehicles."Tesla is still one of the most competitive brands in the industry," Liu said. "There's no doubt that the domestically produced Tesla will have strong appeal, especially if there is further price cuts."In recent years, new energy vehicles have been taking market share from traditional vehicles, and Tesla is likely to seize the opportunity to set up more factories to cater to this increasing demand, Liu told the Global Times."Tesla may open more factories in other cities in China, if all goes well for the Shanghai factory," Liu noted. "By the look of things now, there is a good chance that Tesla will need more than the Shanghai plant to take up market share in China."