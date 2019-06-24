"Toy Story 4" tops North American box office in debut weekend

Pixar and Disney's "Toy Story 4" buzzed to the top of the North American box office chart over the weekend with 118 million US dollars, one of the biggest openings of all time for an animated movie.The fourth entry in Pixar's "Toy Story" animated series debuted in 4,575 North American theaters on Friday. Overseas, it picked up 120 million US dollars from 37 international territories for a global start of 238 million US dollars.Directed by Josh Cooley, "Toy Story 4" sports a stellar 98 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as earning an A CinemaScore from audiences. Families made up 66 percent of the audience, according to statistics.Placing No. 2 on the weekend was United Artists' "Child's Play," a remake of the 1988 film about a menacing doll named Chucky. The R-rated horror movie opened to 14 million US dollars from 3,007 locations.Disney's "Aladdin" stayed high up on the chart in its fifth weekend, coming in at No. 3 with 12.2 million US dollars for a domestic total of 287.5 million US dollars and 810.1 million worldwide.In fourth place, Sony's "Men in Black: International" made 10.7 million US dollars in its second weekend, tumbling 64 percent from its inaugural run. It collected a muted domestic total of 52.7 million US dollars, and 182 million US dollars globally.Rounding out the top five is Illumination and Universal's "The Secret Life of Pets 2" which added 10.3 million US dollars in its third weekend. The animated sequel has grossed 117.5 million US dollars domestically and 194.6 million US dollars worldwide.