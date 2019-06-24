7.7-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the Maluku province of eastern Indonesia on Monday, but was not potential for tsunami, the meteorology, climatological and geophysics agency said.The quake rocked at 09:53 a.m. local time (0253 GMT) with the epicenter at 245 km northeast of Maluku Baratdaya and the depth at 231 km under sea bed, an official in charge at the agency, Indi Afrantiana, disclosed."This quake epicenter was located very deep at sea bed, so that it is not potential to trigger tsunami," she told Xinhua over phone.Indonesia is prone to earthquakes as it sits on a quake-impacted zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.