Primary school teaches folk dance to pupils to promote tradition in China's Yunnan

Girls dressed up in traditional dress prepare to practice Munao Dancing at Yingpan Ethnic Primary School in Xishan Township of Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2019. Munao Dancing is a traditional folk dance of Jingpo ethnic group which was enlisted as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. Performers dance in two long lines to drums and gongs with swords and crossbows in hands. Yingpan Ethnic Primary School has been teaching the dance to pupils since 2014 to promote this tradition. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

