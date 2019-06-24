13th Int'l Folklore Festival "Music and Traditions" concludes in Romania

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/24 14:03:22

Artists from Serbia perform during the 13th International Folklore Festival "Music and Traditions" in Bucharest, Romania, on June 23, 2019. The three-day folklore festival concluded on Sunday. (Xinhua/Gabriel Petrescu)


 

Artists from Beijing Dance Academy of China perform during the 13th International Folklore Festival "Music and Traditions" in Bucharest, Romania, on June 23, 2019. The three-day folklore festival concluded on Sunday. (Xinhua/Gabriel Petrescu)


 

Artists from Beijing Dance Academy of China perform during the 13th International Folklore Festival "Music and Traditions" in Bucharest, Romania, on June 23, 2019. The three-day folklore festival concluded on Sunday. (Xinhua/Gabriel Petrescu)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus