Highlights of Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration in Anaheim, California

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/24 14:19:19

The photo taken on June 20, 2019 shows a view of the Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the United States. The exhibition featuring Mickey and Minnie-themed rooms celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

Children pose for photos at the Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the United States, June 20, 2019. The exhibition featuring Mickey and Minnie-themed rooms celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

A woman visits the Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the United States, June 20, 2019. The exhibition featuring Mickey and Minnie-themed rooms celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

People visit the Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the United States, June 20, 2019. The exhibition featuring Mickey and Minnie-themed rooms celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

Visitors pose for photos at the Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the United States, June 20, 2019. The exhibition featuring Mickey and Minnie-themed rooms celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

