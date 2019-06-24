Insect banquet sees university graduates off

Students try insect dishes on a special banquet for graduates at Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province on Saturday. Photo: VCG

A Central China university is offering its students a unique graduation gift: a bug banquet.Students majoring in plant protection at Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan, Hubei Province held their second insect banquet on Saturday as part of the activities to celebrate the class of 2019.Teachers provided insects and kitchenware, and the students did the cooking. They invited graduating students and their parents who were on campus for their children's commencement to try their protein-rich but far from tantalizing cuisine.Qin Min, a student and organizer, told Btime Video that insects are closely related to plants and it's important to study them. The activity aims to raise people's awareness of insects. "Bugs are not scary. They're nutritious, and can even be tasty," she said.The banquet offers yellow mealworm wonton, and silkworm pupa that were cooked with the same spices used to prepare crayfish, which are remotely related to roaches and a favorite dish in China.Btime