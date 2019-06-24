Mom says going to bed early, paying attention to class helped twins get great gaokao marks

Students in Huizhou, South China's Guangdong Province try to cheer up their peers who are going to take the gaokao. Photo: VCG

Twin brothers living in Southwest China both got very high scores in gaokao, China's national college entrance exams; one of them even aced the math exam.The twin brothers, Zhang Jiajie and Zhang Jiahao, got 718 and 705 out of a full score of 750, Cover News reported on Saturday.A score between 640 and 680 is usually good enough to be accepted by any of the highest ranking universities in China.The twins took the same classes at the same high school in Chengdu, Sichuan Province and spent nearly half of their high school years entering academic competitions, the report said.The twins' mother told Cover News that the brothers paid careful attention in class and had excellent sleep habits."They finished their homework at school and often went to bed before 10:30pm," the mom said.The brothers are likely to be able to choose to attend any of the top universities in the country. The report didn't say if they plan to enroll in the same school.Netizens on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo offered the twins congratulations and expressed a degree of envy. "Good job! Even if I had a copy of all the answers, I don't think I would get as high a mark as they did," wrote a netizen.Chang Shujie, from Central China's Hubei Province is another top-mark getter who is getting a lot of attention on social media. Chang is a reformed online game addict who dropped out of the Peking University after earning a high gaokao score in 2015. This year, he took the exams again and got 712.Cover News