SCO Secretariat hosts meeting with media, experts

The SCO Secretary-general Vladimir Norov (center) delivers remarks at the meeting. Photo: Yin Yeping/GTA meeting for experts and media took place at the headquarters of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Friday in Beijing, during which the SCO Secretary-general Vladimir Norov shared the achievements and the highlights of the Bishkek Declaration in Kyrgyzstan and exchanged views with the audience about SCO's operations. Norov said that a total of 22 documents were signed during the SCO summit in Bishkek, covering regional security, drug control, economy and environmental protection. The most important outcome is the Bishkek Declaration, which reflects the consensus of the member states on further development of SCO cooperation and reaffirms the positions of the member states on regional and international issues, the secretary-general said. Also at the event, participating experts talked about their expectations for the future functions of the SCO, suggesting reinforcement in multilateral trade, investment and people-to-people interactions and the improvements in visa sectors among the member states.