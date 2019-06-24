Hong Kong an internal not international issue

Violence broke out during the demonstration on June 12 in Hong Kong and some continuation took place. How to handle the issue is China's internal affair, which has nothing to do with the US or any other Western country. They have no idea how to settle the frequent protests in their own countries, but they are fond of acting as teachers for China. Their thinking ability may still stay at the level of the beginning of the 20th century.
Some even want to discuss China's home affairs at an international occasion. Recently, some Western people have called for a discussion about the incident during the G20
summit to be held on Friday and Saturday. These people believe they are global moral judges. But on the world stage, they are more like emperors with new clothes.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on June 16 that US President Donald Trump will discuss the demonstration in Hong Kong with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. In addition, a member of the German Parliament has called on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to raise the incident with Xi during the summit.
We can see that the West always wants to bring China's home affairs to international arenas. Upholding the banner of so-called democracy and human rights, they want to use the incident to contain China. Engaged in the US-launched trade war against China, which is the focus of the world, China won't allow anyone to use the incident to extort it.
Hong Kong is a special administrative region (SAR) of China, and its affairs are internal to China. Any other country or individual has no right to interfere in China's domestic affairs on any occasion by any means.
Despite the fact that the G20 summit is a forum for international economic cooperation, which focuses on coordination of policies to deal with common challenges, it is already the most contemptuous violation and insult to China just by maliciously raising China's internal affairs to the international arena.
The Hong Kong SAR government's amendment of extradition legislation aims at safeguarding stability and development of the city, plugging a loophole in the fight against crime and better defending Hongkongers' rights. The Chinese central government backs such efforts.
But some Western countries cannot help adopting double standards when dealing with issues involving China. They oppose almost everything China supports. Hence they didn't think that the amendment itself is meant to protect the human rights they talk about every day.
In fact, the West not only throws its weight around on the Hong Kong issue, but also smears China on other internal affairs such as China's governance in Xinjiang
and the Taiwan question. The West often exaggerates or fabricates stories to deliberately make China's internal affairs international. By doing so, it wants nothing but to make trouble for China and benefit from that at the same time.
Given this rouge logic of some Western countries, is it all right for China to raise domestic concerns of the US and other Western countries? If the dreadful gun control and prevailing racism in the US will be discussed at the G20 summit, I wonder how the American people would feel.