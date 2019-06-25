Xi meets model civil servants

President Xi Jinping met with representatives of model civil servants who were in Beijing to attend a national awarding ceremony Tuesday.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, encouraged them to remain true to the Party's original aspiration and keep its mission firmly in mind, and make more outstanding achievements in their work.Premier Li Keqiang, and Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, who are both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present.Xi and the other leaders shook hands and talked with the representatives at the Great Hall of the People, where they also had a group photo taken.Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, called on the entire civil service to learn from the role models at the awarding ceremony.A total of 192 individuals and 98 groups of civil servants were conferred with the titles of civil servants (groups) "who the people deem satisfactory."The ceremony, the ninth of its kind, was co-organized by the Organization Department and the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.