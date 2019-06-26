Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/26 16:58:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Go ballistic?

  4 Spunk

 10 "Yadda, yadda, yadda": Abbr.

 13 Word before "gravy" or "grief"

 15 Carriage named for an English county

 16 MI6 : U.K. :: ___ : U.S.

 17 *Extra effort in cleaning

 19 MSNBC alternative

 20 Like the Vikings

 21 Itinerary word

 22 Utah lily

 23 Org. hidden in "flight safety"

 24 *Protesting at an NFL game

 28 "Ohio" supergroup's initials

 29 Programmed to, as a thermostat

 30 Best Picture of 2012

 33 British brew

 35 "Get ___!" ("Cool it!")

 38 *Punch in the kisser

 42 Longtime Dove rival

 43 Positive aspect

 44 Didn't just pass

 45 Jollity

 48 "By Jove!"

 50 Binge, or a hint to each starred answer's body part and two letters above it

 53 She-bear, in Seville

 56 The Eternal City

 57 Fort Worth sch.

 58 Severity

 60 Thurman of "Gattaca"

 61 *Marine, colloquially

 64 "Hidden Brain" producer

 65 Houston MLB team

 66 Classic soda brand

 67 Expression of gratitude in a text

 68 Round vessels?

 69 It may be deadly

DOWN

  1 Realtor, for one

  2 Chocolate-caramel candies

  3 King ___ (deadly snake)

  4 Food additive letters

  5 It borders the Atl. but not the Pac.

  6 56-Across fountain

  7 Amtrak vehicles

  8 "Gil Blas" author

  9 Seeing-___ dog

 10 Quirky

 11 Trace of color

 12 Lake transport

 14 Afro and dreads

 18 Dampens

 22 Klondike Gold Rush city

 25 Really uptight

 26 "South Park" kid

 27 Not much

 28 Drug once used in anesthesia

 30 Dog show org.

 31 Genetic letters

 32 Brother of Chico, Groucho, Harpo and Zeppo

 34 Medium's claim, briefly

 36 What a neat drink lacks

 37 Advanced deg.

 39 Actress Sedgwick

 40 Like Death Valley

 41 It smells

 46 Forearm med. exam

 47 Greek goddess of sorcery

 49 "I'm mad, matey!"

 50 Weightlifter's sound

 51 Zing

 52 ___-Grain

 53 Decorative moldings

 54 2014 Winter Olympics site

 55 Alan of 30-Across

 59 Road trip stop

 61 ___ Cruces, New Mexico

 62 "Dear"

 63 Road curve shape

Solution



 

