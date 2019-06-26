Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Go ballistic?
4 Spunk
10 "Yadda, yadda, yadda": Abbr.
13 Word before "gravy" or "grief"
15 Carriage named for an English county
16 MI6 : U.K. :: ___ : U.S.
17 *Extra effort in cleaning
19 MSNBC alternative
20 Like the Vikings
21 Itinerary word
22 Utah lily
23 Org. hidden in "flight safety"
24 *Protesting at an NFL game
28 "Ohio" supergroup's initials
29 Programmed to, as a thermostat
30 Best Picture of 2012
33 British brew
35 "Get ___!" ("Cool it!")
38 *Punch in the kisser
42 Longtime Dove rival
43 Positive aspect
44 Didn't just pass
45 Jollity
48 "By Jove!"
50 Binge, or a hint to each starred answer's body part and two letters above it
53 She-bear, in Seville
56 The Eternal City
57 Fort Worth sch.
58 Severity
60 Thurman of "Gattaca"
61 *Marine, colloquially
64 "Hidden Brain" producer
65 Houston MLB team
66 Classic soda brand
67 Expression of gratitude in a text
68 Round vessels?
69 It may be deadlyDOWN
1 Realtor, for one
2 Chocolate-caramel candies
3 King ___ (deadly snake)
4 Food additive letters
5 It borders the Atl. but not the Pac.
6 56-Across fountain
7 Amtrak vehicles
8 "Gil Blas" author
9 Seeing-___ dog
10 Quirky
11 Trace of color
12 Lake transport
14 Afro and dreads
18 Dampens
22 Klondike Gold Rush city
25 Really uptight
26 "South Park" kid
27 Not much
28 Drug once used in anesthesia
30 Dog show org.
31 Genetic letters
32 Brother of Chico, Groucho, Harpo and Zeppo
34 Medium's claim, briefly
36 What a neat drink lacks
37 Advanced deg.
39 Actress Sedgwick
40 Like Death Valley
41 It smells
46 Forearm med. exam
47 Greek goddess of sorcery
49 "I'm mad, matey!"
50 Weightlifter's sound
51 Zing
52 ___-Grain
53 Decorative moldings
54 2014 Winter Olympics site
55 Alan of 30-Across
59 Road trip stop
61 ___ Cruces, New Mexico
62 "Dear"
63 Road curve shape
Solution