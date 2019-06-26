Puzzle

1 Go ballistic?4 Spunk10 "Yadda, yadda, yadda": Abbr.13 Word before "gravy" or "grief"15 Carriage named for an English county16 MI6 : U.K. :: ___ : U.S.17 *Extra effort in cleaning19 MSNBC alternative20 Like the Vikings21 Itinerary word22 Utah lily23 Org. hidden in "flight safety"24 *Protesting at an NFL game28 "Ohio" supergroup's initials29 Programmed to, as a thermostat30 Best Picture of 201233 British brew35 "Get ___!" ("Cool it!")38 *Punch in the kisser42 Longtime Dove rival43 Positive aspect44 Didn't just pass45 Jollity48 "By Jove!"50 Binge, or a hint to each starred answer's body part and two letters above it53 She-bear, in Seville56 The Eternal City57 Fort Worth sch.58 Severity60 Thurman of "Gattaca"61 *Marine, colloquially64 "Hidden Brain" producer65 Houston MLB team66 Classic soda brand67 Expression of gratitude in a text68 Round vessels?69 It may be deadly1 Realtor, for one2 Chocolate-caramel candies3 King ___ (deadly snake)4 Food additive letters5 It borders the Atl. but not the Pac.6 56-Across fountain7 Amtrak vehicles8 "Gil Blas" author9 Seeing-___ dog10 Quirky11 Trace of color12 Lake transport14 Afro and dreads18 Dampens22 Klondike Gold Rush city25 Really uptight26 "South Park" kid27 Not much28 Drug once used in anesthesia30 Dog show org.31 Genetic letters32 Brother of Chico, Groucho, Harpo and Zeppo34 Medium's claim, briefly36 What a neat drink lacks37 Advanced deg.39 Actress Sedgwick40 Like Death Valley41 It smells46 Forearm med. exam47 Greek goddess of sorcery49 "I'm mad, matey!"50 Weightlifter's sound51 Zing52 ___-Grain53 Decorative moldings54 2014 Winter Olympics site55 Alan of 30-Across59 Road trip stop61 ___ Cruces, New Mexico62 "Dear"63 Road curve shape

Solution