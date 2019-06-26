Taiwan's mainland affairs authority advised against upsetting cross-Strait peace

The mainland affairs authority in Taiwan "would be well-advised to correct its wrongs and avoid dealing further blows to cross-Strait peace," according to a Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday.An Fengshan, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference, criticizing recent moves by Taiwan's mainland affairs authority to deny the 1992 Consensus, throw malicious attacks on the mainland's political system and development path, impede normal cross-Strait exchanges and provoke cross-Strait confrontation.An said Taiwan's mainland affairs authority need to respond to the strong wish of Taiwan compatriots for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.To proceed capriciously will only put itself in a more passive position and incur punishment of the history, he said.The mainland affairs authority of Taiwan is supposed to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties, An said, adding that any attempt to provoke and escalate cross-Strait confrontation and instigate hostility between the two sides will be in vain.