Learning Chinese

Chat attackpay a fine交罚款(jiāo fákuǎn)A: I have to leave early from work today. If the boss asks, say I'm in the bathroom.今天下班前我要早走一会儿,老板问起来的话就说我去厕所了。(jīntiān xiàbān qián wǒyào zǎo zǒu yīhuìer, lǎobǎn wènqǐlái dehuà jiùshuō wǒ qù cèsuǒ le.)B: No problem. Why are you leaving so early?没问题,你提前走要去干嘛啊？(méiwèntí, nǐ tíqián zǒu yào qù ɡànmá a?)A: My car got a ticket when I parked on the side of the road yesterday. I have to go to the police station to pay the fine.昨天我的车停在路边被贴了罚单, 我要去警察局交罚款。(zuótiān wǒ de chē tínɡzài lùbiān bèi tiē le fádān, wǒyào qù jǐnɡchájú jiāo fákuǎn.)B: You don't have to go through all that trouble. You can pay through your phone now.不用这么麻烦,现在手机上就可以交罚款了。(búyònɡ zhème máfan, xiànzài shǒujī shànɡ jiù kěyǐ jiāo fákuǎn le.)A: I've only every paid my phone bill through my phone, hurry up and teach me how to do it.我只在手机上交过话费,赶紧教教我怎么交罚款。(wǒ zhīzài shǒujī shànɡ jiāoɡuò huàfèi, ɡǎnjǐn jiāojiāo wǒ zěnme jiāo fákuǎn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT