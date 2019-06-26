Learning Chinese

Chat attack
pay a fine
交罚款
(jiāo fákuǎn)
A: I have to leave early from work today. If the boss asks, say I'm in the bathroom.
今天下班前我要早走一会儿,老板问起来的话就说我去厕所了。
(jīntiān xiàbān qián wǒyào zǎo zǒu yīhuìer, lǎobǎn wènqǐlái dehuà jiùshuō wǒ qù cèsuǒ le.)
B: No problem. Why are you leaving so early?
没问题,你提前走要去干嘛啊？
(méiwèntí, nǐ tíqián zǒu yào qù ɡànmá a?)
A: My car got a ticket when I parked on the side of the road yesterday. I have to go to the police station to pay the fine.
昨天我的车停在路边被贴了罚单, 我要去警察局交罚款。
(zuótiān wǒ de chē tínɡzài lùbiān bèi tiē le fádān, wǒyào qù jǐnɡchájú jiāo fákuǎn.)
B: You don't have to go through all that trouble. You can pay through your phone now.
不用这么麻烦,现在手机上就可以交罚款了。
(búyònɡ zhème máfan, xiànzài shǒujī shànɡ jiù kěyǐ jiāo fákuǎn le.)
A: I've only every paid my phone bill through my phone, hurry up and teach me how to do it.
我只在手机上交过话费,赶紧教教我怎么交罚款。
(wǒ zhīzài shǒujī shànɡ jiāoɡuò huàfèi, ɡǎnjǐn jiāojiāo wǒ zěnme jiāo fákuǎn.)
