Twin brothers in Northeast China achieved the same high score in the college entrance examination. Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

Twin brothers in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province did very well on their gaokao, or college entrance exam, but what surprised their parents and teachers is their matching scores.Zhang Ao and Zhang Jun both got a score of 668 out of 750, which is considered a very good mark, according to a Pear Video on Tuesday."I couldn't believe the coincidence until I double checked my sons' scores. Their score, 668, is a very lucky number, and I feel very relieved they got such a good score," the boys' mother told Pear Video.The twins' parents had rented a home near their school since their first year of high school so they could take better care of their boys. The twins each had their own bedrooms while the parents slept in the living room.The brothers said they both wanted to work for Huawei when they finish university."We support domestic production," said one of the brothers.Many nezitens suggested the twins' twin scores show they are very in tune with each other.Pear Video