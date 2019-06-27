HOME >>
CHINA
Chinese president attends 2019 G20 Osaka Summit
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/27 10:37:51
G20
-Summit.html">
Photo: Zou Zhidong/GT
Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing Thursday morning for the 14th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, Japan. The visit is at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Putin, Trump to hold talks at G20 summit: Kremlin
G20 Summit: What’s on the agenda? What will get most attention?
Osaka goes all out to secure G20 meet
G20 to seek unity around multilateralism
World calls for joint efforts to protect global growth as G20 draws near
Posted in:
POLITICS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus