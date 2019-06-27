Chinese president attends 2019 G20 Osaka Summit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/27 10:37:51
Photo: Zou Zhidong/GT

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing Thursday morning for the 14th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, Japan. The visit is at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

