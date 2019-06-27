Chinese president leaves for G20 Osaka summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing Thursday morning for the 14th Group of 20 (G20
) summit in Osaka, Japan.
The visit is at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Xi's entourage includes Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Liu He, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission
.