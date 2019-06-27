G20 host city: Osaka, Japan

Photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows a cityscape of Osaka, Japan. The 14th Group of 20 (G20) summit will take place on June 28-29 in Osaka. The city of Osaka is located by the Osaka Bay in the southwest of Honshu, the main island of Japan. As the capital city of Osaka Prefecture, it is an industrial and commercial center as well as a major transportation hub in the Kansai region. With a population of 2.72 million and an area of 225 square kilometers, Osaka makes up one of Japan's largest metropolitan areas together with the neighbouring cities including Kyoto and Kobe. (Photo: Xinhua)



Photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows a cityscape of Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Osaka Castle, a landmark of Osaka, Japan, June 25, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit a commercial area of Osaka, Japan, June 25, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows a monorail train in Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows a night view of Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Tower of the Sun at the Expo '70 Commemorative Park in Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows a cityscape of Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Tennoji Park in Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows the Tsutenkaku tower in Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows a cityscape of Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows a cityscape of Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Xinhua)