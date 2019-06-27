Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Right on the nose
6 Not much at all
11 Show with the 2002 episode "Abra Cadaver"
14 Malaga mister
15 Chocolaty Starbucks order
16 Rooster's mate
17 Top-quality integer, per the USDA?
19 Uncultured sort
20 They've split
21 Unexplainably crummy feeling
23 Soup at a sushi bar
26 Like a young lass
28 Huawei and Sprint, for short
29 Does better than
31 Compete
33 Folder of emails you wrote
34 Very, musically
35 Deny
37 Common "Wheel of Fortune" buy
38 Quick way to turn
40 Bauxite, for aluminum
43 Bank postings, for short
45 Son on "The Jetsons"
47 ABA member, probably
49 Sprinted
50 Handset's place
51 Mark without a bookmark
53 However, in poems
55 Draws on
56 Polite but not too friendly
58 68-Across ender
60 "Woman Power" singer Yoko
61 Average cooking fat, per the USDA?
66 More, musically
67 About to run out of
68 It's often said before meals
69 "Uh-huh!"
70 Young's accounting partner
71 Comic WandaDOWN
1 Paranormal "gift": Abbr.
2 Gen-___
3 Singer DiFranco
4 Leave the closet?
5 Dino that hates pushups, in memes
6 Tickle pink
7 May VIP
8 SALT treaty topic
9 Mr. T's squad
10 "Guitar Town" singer Steve
11 Very good vocabulary, per the USDA?
12 Vivaldi quartet member?
13 Swarm over
18 Part of CNN
22 On top of that
23 NYC museum with "Christina's World"
24 Part of, as a plot
25 Pretty good organization, per the USDA?
27 Plain to see
30 Worthy of a D
32 Cow-horned goddess
35 Smartphone plan component
36 Swerve suddenly
39 Storyteller
41 Auditioner's goal
42 Has a look at
44 Like ombre hair
46 Hamper contents
47 Madison Ave. text
48 $2 Canadian coin, in slang
50 Time out?
52 Market path
54 "I wish I ___!"
57 Easter egg hunt locale
59 Rowing machines, to a CrossFitter
62 Unfavorable responses
63 Flooring wood option
64 Hail, essentially
65 "___ Girls" (Gene Kelly film)
Solution