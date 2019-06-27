Crossword

2019/6/27

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Right on the nose

  6 Not much at all

 11 Show with the 2002 episode "Abra Cadaver"

 14 Malaga mister

 15 Chocolaty Starbucks order

 16 Rooster's mate

 17 Top-quality integer, per the USDA?

 19 Uncultured sort

 20 They've split

 21 Unexplainably crummy feeling

 23 Soup at a sushi bar

 26 Like a young lass

 28 Huawei and Sprint, for short

 29 Does better than

 31 Compete

 33 Folder of emails you wrote

 34 Very, musically

 35 Deny

 37 Common "Wheel of Fortune" buy

 38 Quick way to turn

 40 Bauxite, for aluminum

 43 Bank postings, for short

 45 Son on "The Jetsons"

 47 ABA member, probably

 49 Sprinted

 50 Handset's place

 51 Mark without a bookmark

 53 However, in poems

 55 Draws on

 56 Polite but not too friendly

 58 68-Across ender

 60 "Woman Power" singer Yoko

 61 Average cooking fat, per the USDA?

 66 More, musically

 67 About to run out of

 68 It's often said before meals

 69 "Uh-huh!"

 70 Young's accounting partner

 71 Comic Wanda

DOWN

  1 Paranormal "gift": Abbr.

  2 Gen-___

  3 Singer DiFranco

  4 Leave the closet?

  5 Dino that hates pushups, in memes

  6 Tickle pink

  7 May VIP

  8 SALT treaty topic

  9 Mr. T's squad

 10 "Guitar Town" singer Steve

 11 Very good vocabulary, per the USDA?

 12 Vivaldi quartet member?

 13 Swarm over

 18 Part of CNN

 22 On top of that

 23 NYC museum with "Christina's World"

 24 Part of, as a plot

 25 Pretty good organization, per the USDA?

 27 Plain to see

 30 Worthy of a D

 32 Cow-horned goddess

 35 Smartphone plan component

 36 Swerve suddenly

 39 Storyteller

 41 Auditioner's goal

 42 Has a look at

 44 Like ombre hair

 46 Hamper contents

 47 Madison Ave. text

 48 $2 Canadian coin, in slang

 50 Time out?

 52 Market path

 54 "I wish I ___!"

 57 Easter egg hunt locale

 59 Rowing machines, to a CrossFitter

 62 Unfavorable responses

 63 Flooring wood option

 64 Hail, essentially

 65 "___ Girls" (Gene Kelly film)

Solution



 

