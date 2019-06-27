Puzzle

1 Right on the nose6 Not much at all11 Show with the 2002 episode "Abra Cadaver"14 Malaga mister15 Chocolaty Starbucks order16 Rooster's mate17 Top-quality integer, per the USDA?19 Uncultured sort20 They've split21 Unexplainably crummy feeling23 Soup at a sushi bar26 Like a young lass28 Huawei and Sprint, for short29 Does better than31 Compete33 Folder of emails you wrote34 Very, musically35 Deny37 Common "Wheel of Fortune" buy38 Quick way to turn40 Bauxite, for aluminum43 Bank postings, for short45 Son on "The Jetsons"47 ABA member, probably49 Sprinted50 Handset's place51 Mark without a bookmark53 However, in poems55 Draws on56 Polite but not too friendly58 68-Across ender60 "Woman Power" singer Yoko61 Average cooking fat, per the USDA?66 More, musically67 About to run out of68 It's often said before meals69 "Uh-huh!"70 Young's accounting partner71 Comic Wanda1 Paranormal "gift": Abbr.2 Gen-___3 Singer DiFranco4 Leave the closet?5 Dino that hates pushups, in memes6 Tickle pink7 May VIP8 SALT treaty topic9 Mr. T's squad10 "Guitar Town" singer Steve11 Very good vocabulary, per the USDA?12 Vivaldi quartet member?13 Swarm over18 Part of CNN22 On top of that23 NYC museum with "Christina's World"24 Part of, as a plot25 Pretty good organization, per the USDA?27 Plain to see30 Worthy of a D32 Cow-horned goddess35 Smartphone plan component36 Swerve suddenly39 Storyteller41 Auditioner's goal42 Has a look at44 Like ombre hair46 Hamper contents47 Madison Ave. text48 $2 Canadian coin, in slang50 Time out?52 Market path54 "I wish I ___!"57 Easter egg hunt locale59 Rowing machines, to a CrossFitter62 Unfavorable responses63 Flooring wood option64 Hail, essentially65 "___ Girls" (Gene Kelly film)

Solution