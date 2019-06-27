Special tools help sort trash

Garbage disposals have become a hot item on e-commerce platforms. Photo: Screenshot of the Pear Video

Still nervously fumbling over China's "strictest ever" garbage-sorting policies? No worries. Many tools have been specially designed to help you navigate this new lifestyle.Shanghai is in the grip of "garbage-sorting fever" due to these new policies. However, many citizens are still not familiar with the policies, leading to things such as missed trash pickup times and wrongly classified waste.A type of trash bin that can separate dry and wet waste has gained in popularity. Many e-retailers selling the bin, which can hold at least 20 liters of trash, have seen up to 10,000 sales, with prices ranging from 70 yuan ($10) to 600 yuan.Garbage disposals have become a hot item on e-commerce platforms. Though the cheapest sells for more than 1,000 yuan, customers have been rushing to buy them, leading to average monthly sales of 2,000 units.One e-retailer customer service employee told Pear Video that customers from Shanghai have dominated sales as the city's garbage policy is the strictest in China.Pear Video