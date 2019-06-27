Special tools help sort trash

Garbage disposals have become a hot item on e-commerce platforms. Photo: Screenshot of the Pear Video
Still nervously fumbling over China's "strictest ever" garbage-sorting policies? No worries. Many tools have been specially designed to help you navigate this new lifestyle.
Shanghai is in the grip of "garbage-sorting fever" due to these new policies. However, many citizens are still not familiar with the policies, leading to things such as missed trash pickup times and wrongly classified waste.
A type of trash bin that can separate dry and wet waste has gained in popularity. Many e-retailers selling the bin, which can hold at least 20 liters of trash, have seen up to 10,000 sales, with prices ranging from 70 yuan ($10) to 600 yuan.
Garbage disposals have become a hot item on e-commerce platforms. Though the cheapest sells for more than 1,000 yuan, customers have been rushing to buy them, leading to average monthly sales of 2,000 units.
One e-retailer customer service employee told Pear Video that customers from Shanghai have dominated sales as the city's garbage policy is the strictest in China.
Pear Video