Croatia: Embassy marks National Day and Armed Forces Day

The Croatian Ambassador to China Dario Mihelin gives a speech. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Croatian Embassy in China hosted a reception marking Statehood Day and the Armed Forces Day of Croatia in Beijing on June 21, drawing the attendance of over a hundred guests to enjoy the ceremonial occasion with music presented by a Croatian band and traditional Croatian delicacies. At the welcome speech, the Croatian Ambassador to China Dario Mihelin reviewed the past achievements in the Sino-Croatian relationships and extended his positive perspectives on its future.