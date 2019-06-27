HOME >>
VIDEO
,
SPECIAL-COVERAGE
Osaka G20 Summit Vlog— Take a peak of the summit
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/6/27 23:38:54
Newspaper headline: Osaka G20 Summit Vlog—Take a peak of the summit
RELATED ARTICLES:
Xi, Moon meet ahead of G20 summit on promoting win-win cooperation, multilateralism and free trade
China expects G20 Osaka summit to send positive signal of combating climate change
All eyes on G20 Osaka summit as global growth, multilateralism at crossroads
Posted in:
WORLD
,VIDEOS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus