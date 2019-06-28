11 killed, 8 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

An injured person is carried on a stretcher for treatment in a hospital following a road accident in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 27, 2019. At least 11 people, including nine young female students, were killed and eight others injured Thursday after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the mountainous road and fell into deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

At least 11 people, including nine young female students, were killed and eight others injured Thursday after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the mountainous road and fell into deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.The accident took place near Pir Ki Gali in Shopian district, about 88 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir."In a tragic road accident here today 11 persons, including nine young women, were killed and eight others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Pir ki Gali on Mughal road," a police official posted in Shopian told Xinhua.The injured according to police were initially removed to Shopian district hospital, from where the critical ones were referred to Srinagar."We have received eight people in injured condition and of them the critical ones were referred to Srinagar," a health official posted in Shopian district hospital said. "Besides this 11 bodies have been brought here."