Kuwait holds cultural festival for children, young people

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/28 9:32:43

Artists from Russia perform ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 27, 2019. Kuwait held a cultural festival for children and young people here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ghazy Qaffaf)


 

