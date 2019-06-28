Kuwait holds cultural festival for children, young people

Artists from Russia perform ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 27, 2019. Kuwait held a cultural festival for children and young people here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ghazy Qaffaf)

