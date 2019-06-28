Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership established in Beijing

The Belt and Road
Economic Information Partnership (BREIP) co-founded by more than 30 institutions around the world was established in Beijing on Thursday.
Initiated by Xinhua News Agency, the BREIP's founding members include well-known news agencies, information service providers, research institutions, chambers of commerce and associations from more than 20 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and Oceania.
The BREIP is aimed at providing convenient and practical economic information service for the governments and enterprises of countries participating in the Belt and Road construction through sharing economic information among members, so as to promote mutual benefit and win-win for all participants, said Cai Mingzhao, president of Xinhua News Agency, when addressing the inaugural meeting of the BREIP.
"The exchange and sharing of information is an important foundation of connectivity, which is vital to advancing the Belt and Road cooperation," said Cai.
The establishment of the BREIP lays a solid foundation for the Belt and Road economic information cooperation, and Xinhua News Agency, as an initiator, will actively fulfill its responsibilities and make contributions to the building of the partnership, he added.
Alfred Schipke, IMF Senior Resident Representative for China, told the meeting that with the increasing of Belt and Road partners, the demand for economic information is increasing, which has made it pressing to establish an international economic information exchange and cooperation mechanism.
The sharing of economic information under the BREIP will promote economic development, cooperation and the Belt and Road construction, Schipke added.
On Thursday, a technology platform for sharing information and conducting cooperation among BREIP members named BRInfo is also launched. BREIP member institutions can share information and research results concerning the Belt and Road-related investment, trade, industry, projects and enterprises via the BRInfo platform in real time, free of charge.