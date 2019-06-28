14th G20 summit kicks off with focus on global economy, multilateral trade

During the two-day summit, other issues including employment, women's empowerment and health will also be discussed.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed the leaders of the G20 economies and other participants prior to the start of the summit.



Speaking on the first day of the summit, Abe, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G20, said he is deeply concerned about the current trade environment.



A strong message is needed on free, fair and nondiscriminatory trade, the Japanese prime minister said.



Abe called on the G20 to use all policy tools to drive global economy.



He also hoped to discuss with leaders the measures on further enhancing the momentum toward the reform in the World Trade Organization.



Established in 1999, the G20 is a central forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues. It comprises 19 countries plus the European Union (EU).



The countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, Britain and the United States.





